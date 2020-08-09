Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – China inflation data for July
A not busy beginning to the week on the data agenda.
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for August, preliminary. These are bouncing back after the lockdown but remain at weak levels.
Business Confidence prior -31.8
Activity Outlook prior -8.9
0130 GMT China inflation figures for July
China CPI expected 2.6% y/y, prior 2.5%
PPI expected -2.5% y/y, prior -3.0%. Still deflationary is expected at the business level.