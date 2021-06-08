Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation date
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for May
Heavy Traffic index prior -1.2% m/m
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2245 New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q1
2330 GMT RBA speaker - Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for June
prior -4.8% m/m to 113.1
CPI expected 1.6% y/y, prior 0.9%
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for June, preliminary
Business Confidence prior 1.8
Activity Outlook prior 27.1
- food prices expected to fall, pork prices continue to plunge
- impacted by rising commodity prices