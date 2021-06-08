Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation date

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for May

  • Heavy Traffic index prior -1.2% m/m

  • ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2245 New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q1

2330 GMT RBA speaker - Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)

2350 GMT Japan money stock for May

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for June

  • prior -4.8% m/m to 113.1

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for June, preliminary

  • Business Confidence prior 1.8

  • Activity Outlook prior 27.1

0130 GMT China inflation data due, CPI and PPI for May 
CPI expected 1.6% y/y, prior 0.9%
  • food prices expected to fall, pork prices continue to plunge
PPI expected 8.5%, prior 6.8%
  • impacted by rising commodity prices 


