A light agenda for the econmimc data agenda aheaed.

Already today we have had New Zealand consumer confidence for Q1 released (Westpac index), which came in at 105.2, down from 106.0 in Q4 2020.





Still to come, due at 0110 GMT is

a Bank of Japan QQE JGB buying operation

followed at 0130 GMT by the monthly Loan Prime Rate setting from China

1 year expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%

and 5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%