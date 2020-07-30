Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for July

prior +7.4% m/m to 104.5

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for July, final

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for June

expected 36.1%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for June

expected 1.15, prior 1.20

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for June (preliminary), to show a rebound after a plunge in May

expected 1.0% m/m, prior -8.9%

expected -19.3% y/y, prior -26.3%

0100 GMT China official PMIs for July - I'll have more to come on this separately

Manufacturing expected 50.8, prior 50.9

Non-manufacturing expected 54.5, prior 54.4

Composite prior 54.2

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for June

expected -0.1% m/m, prior -0.1%

expected 3.0% y/y, prior 3.2%

credit to business and housing is weak

0130 GMT Australia PPI for Q2