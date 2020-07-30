Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for July

  • prior +7.4% m/m to 104.5

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for July, final

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for June

  • expected 36.1%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for June

  • expected 1.15, prior 1.20

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for June (preliminary), to show a rebound after a plunge in May 

  • expected 1.0% m/m, prior -8.9%

  • expected -19.3% y/y, prior -26.3%

0100 GMT China official PMIs for July - I'll have more to come on this separately

  • Manufacturing expected 50.8, prior 50.9

  • Non-manufacturing expected 54.5, prior 54.4

  • Composite prior 54.2

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for June

  • expected -0.1% m/m, prior -0.1%

  • expected 3.0% y/y, prior 3.2%

  • credit to business and housing is weak

0130 GMT Australia PPI for Q2

  • prior 0.2% q/q and 1.3% y/y

  • will be lower with lower energy prices over the quarter


