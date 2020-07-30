Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs
2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for July
prior +7.4% m/m to 104.5
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for July, final
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for June
expected 36.1%, prior 2.9%
Job to applicant ratio for June
expected 1.15, prior 1.20
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for June (preliminary), to show a rebound after a plunge in May
expected 1.0% m/m, prior -8.9%
expected -19.3% y/y, prior -26.3%
0100 GMT China official PMIs for July - I'll have more to come on this separately
Manufacturing expected 50.8, prior 50.9
Non-manufacturing expected 54.5, prior 54.4
Composite prior 54.2
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for June
expected -0.1% m/m, prior -0.1%
expected 3.0% y/y, prior 3.2%
credit to business and housing is weak
0130 GMT Australia PPI for Q2
prior 0.2% q/q and 1.3% y/y
will be lower with lower energy prices over the quarter