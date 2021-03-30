Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs

Economic calendar due from Asia on Wednesday March 31

0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for March

  • prior -2.4%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for February (preliminary)

  • expected -1.3% m/m, prior 4.3%

  • expected -1.8% y/y, prior -5.2%

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for March, final

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for February 

  • expected 0.3% m/m, prior 0.2%

  • expected 1.7% y/y, prior 1.7%

0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for February 

  • expected 3.0% m/m, prior -19.4%

0100 GMT China official PMIs for March, improvement expected

  • Manufacturing expected 51.2, prior 50.6

  • Non-manufacturing expected 52.0, prior 51.4

  • Composite prior 51.6

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 3-5, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window



