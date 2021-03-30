Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs
Economic calendar due from Asia on Wednesday March 31
0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for March
prior -2.4%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for February (preliminary)
expected -1.3% m/m, prior 4.3%
expected -1.8% y/y, prior -5.2%
0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for March, final
Business Confidence and Activity Outlook are the twin headlines
Preliminary and priors are here: NZ business confidence (preliminary) for March 0.0 (prior 7.0)
0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for February
expected 0.3% m/m, prior 0.2%
expected 1.7% y/y, prior 1.7%
0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for February
expected 3.0% m/m, prior -19.4%
Manufacturing expected 51.2, prior 50.6
Non-manufacturing expected 52.0, prior 51.4
Composite prior 51.6
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 3-5, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window