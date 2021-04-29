Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for April

  • prior -2.0% m/m to 110.8

2301 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for April

  • prior 15

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for March

  • expected 2.9%, prior 2.9%

Also, Job to applicant ratio for March

  • expected 1.09, prior 1.09

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for April - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.1%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.3% 

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for March (preliminary)

  • expected -2.0% m/m, prior -1.3%

  • expected -0.6% y/y, prior -2.0%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for April

0100 GMT China official PMIs for April

  • Manufacturing expected 51.8, prior 51.9

  • Non-manufacturing expected 56.1, prior 56.3

  • Composite prior 55.3

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for March 2021

  • expected 0.3% m/m, prior 0.2%

  • expected 0.8% y/y, prior 1.6%

  • In February the data continued to show surging credit for housing. Business credit was negative y/y for the first time in nearly a decade. 

0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q1 2021

  • prior 0.5% q/q and -0.1% y/y


0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for April

  • expected 50.9, prior 50.6

Tokyo CPI and China PMIs on the docket for the session ahead.While the official manufacturing PMI is expected to slow slightly its the opposite for the private survey (they are different surveys, the official has a great representation of large firms and SOEs)

