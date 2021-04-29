Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs
Tokyo CPI and China PMIs on the docket for the session ahead.
2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for April
- prior -2.0% m/m to 110.8
2301 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for April
prior 15
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for March
expected 2.9%, prior 2.9%
Also, Job to applicant ratio for March
expected 1.09, prior 1.09
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for April - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.1%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.3%
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for March (preliminary)
expected -2.0% m/m, prior -1.3%
expected -0.6% y/y, prior -2.0%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for April
0100 GMT China official PMIs for April
Manufacturing expected 51.8, prior 51.9
Non-manufacturing expected 56.1, prior 56.3
Composite prior 55.3
0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for March 2021
expected 0.3% m/m, prior 0.2%
expected 0.8% y/y, prior 1.6%
In February the data continued to show surging credit for housing. Business credit was negative y/y for the first time in nearly a decade.
0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q1 2021
prior 0.5% q/q and -0.1% y/y
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for April
expected 50.9, prior 50.6