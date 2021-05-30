Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs
Monday Asia time kicks off a packed week for the data agenda.
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for April (preliminary)
expected +3.9% m/m, prior +1.7%
expected +16.9% y/y, prior +3.4% (note the y/y expected is very much influenced by the 'base effect' of comparison to a super-weak 2020 due to the pandemic response impact upon the economy)
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for April
expected 15.2% m/m, prior 5.2% (ditto on the y/y base impacts)
expected -1.7% y/y, prior 1.2%
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for May, final
Business Confidence and Activity Outlook are the twin headlines
0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for May
prior 0.4% m/m and 2.3% y/y
trimmed mean prior is here (0.3% m/m and 1.6% y/y if you wish to save a click)
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
The RBA meet tomorrow (Tuesday 1 June 2021) on monetary policy. The Bank is viewing any inflation as transient only and will leave policy on hold at its current ultra loose settings.
0100 GMT China official PMIs for May
Manufacturing expected 51.1, prior 51.1
Non-manufacturing expected 55.1, prior 54.9
Composite prior 53.3
0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for April
expected 0.4% m/m, prior 0.4%
expected 1.4% y/y, prior 1.0%