Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs (June) kick off

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for May

  • prior -0.6%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for May (preliminary)

  • expected -2.4% m/m, prior +2.9%

  • expected +20% y/y, prior +15.8%

0100 GMT China official PMIs for June

  • Manufacturing expected 50.8, prior 51.0

  • Non-manufacturing expected 52.7, prior 55.2

  • Composite 

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for June

  • Business Confidence prior 1.8

  • Activity Outlook prior 27.1

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for May

  • expected 0.1% m/m, prior 0.2%

  • prior 1.3% y/y





