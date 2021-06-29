Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China PMIs (June) kick off
2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for May
prior -0.6%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for May (preliminary)
expected -2.4% m/m, prior +2.9%
expected +20% y/y, prior +15.8%
0100 GMT China official PMIs for June
Manufacturing expected 50.8, prior 51.0
Non-manufacturing expected 52.7, prior 55.2
Composite
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for June
Business Confidence prior 1.8
Activity Outlook prior 27.1
0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for May
expected 0.1% m/m, prior 0.2%
prior 1.3% y/y