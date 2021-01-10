Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (China CPI & PPI)

0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for December

prior 0.3% m/m and 1.4% y/y

Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales for November, final. Prior and prelim are here:

0130 GMT China CPI & PPI for December

PPI expected -0.7% y/y, prior -1.5%

CPI expected 0.0% y/y, prior -0.5%

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.



