Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (China CPI & PPI)
0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for December
prior 0.3% m/m and 1.4% y/y
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales for November, final. Prior and prelim are here:
0130 GMT China CPI & PPI for December
- PPI expected -0.7% y/y, prior -1.5%
- CPI expected 0.0% y/y, prior -0.5%
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.