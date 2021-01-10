Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (China CPI & PPI)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for December 

  • prior 0.3% m/m and 1.4% y/y

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 

0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales for November, final. Prior and prelim are here:
0130 GMT China CPI & PPI for December 
  • PPI expected -0.7% y/y, prior -1.5%
  • CPI expected 0.0% y/y, prior -0.5%
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose