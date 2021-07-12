Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China trade data

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for June

  • expected +0.1% m/m prior +0.4%

2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for June

  • expected +24.0% y/y, prior +18.5%

  • like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.

0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for June

  • priors 20 and respectively 37

  • National Australia Bank Business survey

China's trade balance data, there is no firmly set time for this, some time after 0200GMT is usually the safe bet.

China trade balance: expected CNY 271bn, prior was CNY 296bn

  • Exports y/y: expected 29.6%, prior was 18.1%
  • Imports y/y: expected 32.3%, prior was 39.5%

USD terms

  • China trade balance: expected $44.2bn, prior was $45.53bn
  • Exports: expected 23.1%, prior 27.9%
  • Imports: expected 30.0%, prior was 51.1%





