Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China trade data
2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for June
expected +0.1% m/m prior +0.4%
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for June
expected +24.0% y/y, prior +18.5%
like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.
0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for June
priors 20 and respectively 37
National Australia Bank Business survey
China trade balance: expected CNY 271bn, prior was CNY 296bn
- Exports y/y: expected 29.6%, prior was 18.1%
- Imports y/y: expected 32.3%, prior was 39.5%
USD terms
- China trade balance: expected $44.2bn, prior was $45.53bn
- Exports: expected 23.1%, prior 27.9%
- Imports: expected 30.0%, prior was 51.1%