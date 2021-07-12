Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China trade data

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for June

2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for June

expected +24.0% y/y, prior +18.5%

like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.

0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for June

priors 20 and respectively 37

National Australia Bank Business survey

China's trade balance data, there is no firmly set time for this,is usually the safe bet.