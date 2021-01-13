Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China trade data for December

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for November 

  • prior +8.8% m/m

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for

  • expected -6.5%, prior +17.1% m/m

  • expected -15.3%, prior +2.8% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

2350 GMT Japan PPI for December 

  • expected 0.2%, prior 0.0% m/m

  • expected -2.2%, prior -2.2% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

  • In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. 

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for December 

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 61%, prior 66%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 25+ years left until maturity window

0200 GMT China trade balance for December 
(I'd be wary on relying on that exact time for the data release, its been very variable)

Yuan terms

  • China trade balance: expected CNY 457.8bn, prior was CNY 507.1bn
  • Exports y/y: expected +7.1%, prior was +14.9%
  • Imports y/y: expected +0.1%, prior was -0.8%

USD terms

  • China trade balance: expected $72bn, prior was $75.4bn
  • Exports: expected 15.0%, prior 21.1%
  • Imports: expected 0.1%, prior was -0.8%



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose