Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China trade data for December
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for November
prior +8.8% m/m
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for
expected -6.5%, prior +17.1% m/m
expected -15.3%, prior +2.8% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
2350 GMT Japan PPI for December
expected 0.2%, prior 0.0% m/m
expected -2.2%, prior -2.2% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for December
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 61%, prior 66%
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 25+ years left until maturity window
Yuan terms
- China trade balance: expected CNY 457.8bn, prior was CNY 507.1bn
- Exports y/y: expected +7.1%, prior was +14.9%
- Imports y/y: expected +0.1%, prior was -0.8%
USD terms
- China trade balance: expected $72bn, prior was $75.4bn
- Exports: expected 15.0%, prior 21.1%
- Imports: expected 0.1%, prior was -0.8%