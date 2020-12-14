Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China's November 'activity' data

And a couple of items from the Reserve Bank of Australia also.

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence ANZ/Roy Morgan survey prior 109.3 0030 GMT will bring the minutes of the RBA December 2020 meeting 0030 GMT will bring the minutes of the RBA December 2020 meeting

This was an 'on hold' meeting following the big changes in November.

0040 GMT Speech by Jonathan Kearns, Head of Financial Stability at the Reserve Bank of Australia. 'Financial stability' concerns are expressed by central bank officials from time-to-time given the very loose monetary policy settings most have adopted. There may be some hand-wringing moments in this speech but Kearns will not be signalling any backing off from loose policy by the RBA.





0200 GMT China activity data for November Industrial Production y/y expected 7.0%, prior was 6.9% Industrial Production YTD y/y expected 2.3%, prior was 1.8% Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y expected 2.6%, prior was 1.8% Retail Sales y/y, expected 5.0%, prior was 4.3% Retail Sales YTD y/y expected -4.9%, prior was -5.9%













