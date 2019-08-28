Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Fed speaker

2130GMT - President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch Mary Daly is speaking. At the RBNZ/IMF conference in New Zealand. Q&A to follow.

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week.

0100 GMT and back to New Zealand for ANZ's August business survey

Business Outlook prior 5.0

Business Confidence prior -44.3

The confidence number has been in the gutter for months and months. Its a focus for the RBNZ in policy decisions as low confidence flows through to less business investment and job creation.

I'll have more to come on this separately





0130 GMT Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q2 (Capex)

Headline for Q2 spending expected +0.4% q/q with prior at -1.7%

I'll have more to come on this separately

0130 GMT BOJ speaker, Suzuki.