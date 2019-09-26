Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Fed speaker
2030 GMT Fed's Barkin speaking. President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Consumer confidence for September
- prior +1.5% m/m to 118.2
2330GMT - Tokyo inflation data for September (Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI)
Tokyo CPI y/y
- expected 0.5%, prior was 0.6%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y
- expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y
- expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%
0130 GMT China Industrial profits for August
- prior 2.6% y/y