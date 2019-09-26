Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Fed speaker

2030 GMT Fed's Barkin speaking. President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Consumer confidence for September

prior +1.5% m/m to 118.2

2330GMT - Tokyo inflation data for September (Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI)

Tokyo CPI y/y

expected 0.5%, prior was 0.6%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y

expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y

expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%

0130 GMT China Industrial profits for August

prior 2.6% y/y



