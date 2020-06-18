Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Fed speaker

2300 GMT San Fran Federal Reserve President Daly speaking - its a commencement address so its perhaps unlikely to have too much, if anything, on her outlook for the economy nor policy

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for June. preliminary

prior -36

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for May - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.1%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.2%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.2%

2350 GMT Bank of Japan minutes for the policy meeting back in April

0130 GMT preliminary retail sales figures for Australia in May - lockdown impacted, of course but may show some slight improvement from April, or at least 'not as bad'

