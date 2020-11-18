Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Fed speaker
Coming up on Thursday 19 November 2020 Asai time
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the weekAt 0000 GMT Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
- speaking at what is billed as an education event.
- stay tuned if there are any comments of pertinence to markets
0030 GMT Australian employment report for October
- I posted a preview here: Australian jobs report for October due Thursday