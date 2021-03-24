Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Fed speaker later
Chicago Fed President Evans will be speaking on his outlook for the economy at 2300 GMT
Its a Q&A session, not from a prepared text.
Earlier on Wedensday we had comments from other Fed officials:
- Fed's Daly: We will not be pre-emptively taking away the punch bowl
- Powell: We expect near-term upward pressure on prices
Apart from that event its a light agenda ahead for data. 2350 GMT brings the weekly Japanese securities flows.