Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Fed speaker later

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Chicago Fed President Evans will be speaking on his outlook for the economy at 2300 GMT 

Its a Q&A session, not from a prepared text.

Earlier on Wedensday we had comments from other Fed officials:

Apart from that event its a light agenda ahead for data. 2350 GMT brings the weekly Japanese securities flows.


