Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Fed speaker & PBOC (rate cut?)

2130GMT - Thomas Barkin, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond speaking on monetary policy (framework) - as part of a panel with Q&A

2145GMT NZ PPI for Q4 2019 (Prices at producer level for New Zealand)

PPI input and output, priors 0.9% and 1.0% respectively

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030GMT, Australia January labour market report

Employment Change: K expected 10K, prior 28.9 K (bushfires and smoke haze across cities is expected to be a significant negative for the month)

Unemployment Rate: 5.2% expected %, prior 5.1% (u/e is key for the RBA outlook and hence the AUD, although the RBA is on hold for a few months to come yet)

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -0.3K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was 29.2K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.0%, prior was 66.0%

Earlier: Australian jobs data due this week - preview





0130 GMT from China (PBOC) we get the 1 and 5 year prime loan rates out of China. I'll have more to come on this separately. In brief a lower rate is expected

1 year rate expected 4.05%, prior 4.15%

5 year rate expected 4.75%, prior 4.80%





How 'bout dat yen?











