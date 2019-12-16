Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today _ Fed speaker, RBA minutes

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 109.0


Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari speaking. Will be on the economy and policy (monetary and fiscal).


0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business survey for December

  • Business Confidence prior -26.4
  • Activity Outlook prior 12.9


0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia December meeting minutes

Also at 0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for October

  • I'll have more to come on this separately

