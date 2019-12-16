Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today _ Fed speaker, RBA minutes
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 109.0
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari speaking. Will be on the economy and policy (monetary and fiscal).
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business survey for December
- Business Confidence prior -26.4
- Activity Outlook prior 12.9
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia December meeting minutes
- I posted a preview yesterday: AUD traders heads up - RBA policy meeting minutes coming up on Tuesday
Also at 0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for October
- I'll have more to come on this separately