Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today _ Fed speaker, RBA minutes

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 109.0





Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari speaking. Will be on the economy and policy (monetary and fiscal).





0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business survey for December

Business Confidence prior -26.4

Activity Outlook prior 12.9





0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia December meeting minutes

I posted a preview yesterday: AUD traders heads up - RBA policy meeting minutes coming up on Tuesday

Also at 0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for October