Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Fed Chair Powell speaking

Chair of the Federal Reserve system Powell is to appear on US TV show "60 Minutes" - coming up from 7pm (ET, which is 2300GMT) (Greg with the heads up on Friday)

Stay tuned for that. Its unlikely he'll be revealing new policy, 60 Minutes is not the right forum for doing so (famous last words). Powell was on the telly earlier Sunday also:

That was from a CBS sneak preview of the full interview to air later. I've seen (unconfirmed) speculation Powell will float the idea of buying ETFs, individual stocks 'as an alternative to a vaccine' - but these are tweets only, no confirmation.











On the economic data agenda:

2230 GMT NZ services PMI for April

2350 GMT Japan GDP for Q1, preliminary

0130 GMT China house price data for April

0430 GMT Japan Tertiary Industry Index for March: expected -3.7% m/m, prior -0.5%

For the Japan (Q! preliminary) GDP at 2350 GMT: