Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 1 October 2021
The Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q3 and also the 'Summary of Opinions for the most recent meeting, September, are due today.
2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for September
prior 109.6
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for September
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 51.6
2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for September (final)
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for August
expected 2.9%, prior 2.8%
& Job to applicant ratio for August
expected 1.14, prior 1.15
The BOJ's Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan
- this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.
Bank of Japan policy statement recap - bleaker view
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for
