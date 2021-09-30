Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 1 October 2021

The Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q3 and also the 'Summary of Opinions for the most recent meeting, September, are due today.

China and Hong Kong markets are closed for the National Day holiday. China will remain closed for much of next week. 

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for September 

  • prior 109.6

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for September 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 51.6

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for  September (final)

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for August

  • expected 2.9%, prior 2.8%

& Job to applicant ratio for August

  • expected 1.14, prior 1.15

2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report

  • The BOJ's Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan

From our calendar, the first column of numbers (reading left to right) are the 'expected', the second column contains the prior, i.e. Q2, result:
Also at 2350 GMT - Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting ‘Summary of Opinions’ of the September meeting

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for


0130 GMT Australia home loans data for August 
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 


