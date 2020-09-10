Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 11 September 2020
Data points will again not be the focus here in Asia today. Sentiment drivers will be.2100 GMT New Zealand - REINZ house sales data for August
2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for August
prior 58.8
2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for
- prior +1.2% m/m
2350 GMT Japan PPI for
expected 0.2%, prior 0.6% m/m
expected -0.5%, prior -0.9% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
Also at 2350 GMT Japan Q3 Business survey, I'll have more to come on this separately
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window