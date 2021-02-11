Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 12 February 2021
China, Singapore and Hong Kong are all closed for a holiday today - Happy Lunar New Year to the folks there!
2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for January
prior 48.7 and a dip back into contraction
2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for January
prior +0.1% m/m
this data release can give the NZD a bit of a wobble, it pays to be aware that it is coming up
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week. This data is usually on a Thursday, its a day later this week due to the holiday yesterday in Japan.