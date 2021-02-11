Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 12 February 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China, Singapore and Hong Kong are all closed for a holiday today - Happy Lunar New Year to the folks there!

2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for January 

  • prior 48.7 and a dip back into contraction

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for January 

  • prior +0.1% m/m

  • this data release can give the NZD a bit of a wobble, it pays to be aware that it is coming up

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week. This data is usually on a Thursday, its a day later this week due to the holiday yesterday in Japan. 






Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose