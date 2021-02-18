Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 19 February 2021

2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for February

Manufacturing prior 57.2

Services prior 55.6

Composite prior 55.9

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for January

National CPI y/y, expected -0.7%, prior was -1.2%

National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.6%, prior was -1.0%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.4%

0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for February

expected -28, prior -28

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for February

Manufacturing prior 49.8

Services prior 46.1

Composite prior 47.1

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales January, preliminary - what to expect preview is here

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation