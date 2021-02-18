Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 19 February 2021
2145GMT NZ PPI for Q4
- PPI input and output, priors 0.6% and -0.3% respectively
2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for February
Manufacturing prior 57.2
Services prior 55.6
Composite prior 55.9
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for January
National CPI y/y, expected -0.7%, prior was -1.2%
National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.6%, prior was -1.0%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.4%
0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for February
expected -28, prior -28
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for February
Manufacturing prior 49.8
Services prior 46.1
Composite prior 47.1
0130GMT Australia Retail Sales January, preliminary - what to expect preview is here
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation