Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 26 February 2021
2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for February
- prior +1.6% m/m to 113.8
2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for January
expected -627NZD , prior +17NZD
exports expected NZD 4.19bn , prior 5.35bn NZD
imports expected 4.82bn NZD , prior 5.33bn NZD
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for February - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.5%
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.5%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.2% (the BOJ mission, should they choose to accept it, is to shift that decimal point one place to the right).
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for January will be impacted by the renewed coronavirus wave and the countermeasures imposed
expected -1.2% m/m, prior -0.7%
expected -2.% y/y, prior -0.3%
0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for February
prior -7
0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for January
expected 0.3% m/m, prior 0.3%
expected 1.8% y/y, prior 1.8%