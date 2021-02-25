Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 26 February 2021

2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for February

prior +1.6% m/m to 113.8

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for January

expected -627NZD , prior +17NZD

exports expected NZD 4.19bn , prior 5.35bn NZD

imports expected 4.82bn NZD , prior 5.33bn NZD

2330 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking. Earlier this week was the RBNZ policy decisionwhich included a higher track ahead for its cash rate.

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for February - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.5%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.5%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.2% (the BOJ mission, should they choose to accept it, is to shift that decimal point one place to the right).

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week 2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for January will be impacted by the renewed coronavirus wave and the countermeasures imposed expected -1.2% m/m, prior -0.7%

expected -2.% y/y, prior -0.3% 0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for February prior -7 0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for January expected 0.3% m/m, prior 0.3%

expected 1.8% y/y, prior 1.8%





