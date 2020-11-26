Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 27 November 2020

The follow on session from the US Thanksgiving holiday is likely to see subdued ranges in Asia today (famous last words I hope).

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week (out one day later than usual this week due to the holiday in Japan on Monday)

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for November - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.5%, prior was -0.3%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.6%, prior was -0.5%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2%

0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for October % y/y