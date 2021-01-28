Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 29 January 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 

2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for January 

  • prior +4.8% m/m

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for January - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -1.3%

  • Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.6%, prior was -0.9%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.4% 

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for December 

  • expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for December 

  • expected 1.05, prior 1.06

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for December (preliminary)

  • expected -1.5% m/m, prior -0.5%

  • expected -3.1% y/y, prior -3.9%

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the January meeting

  • this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.

0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for January 

  • prior -4

0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q4

  • prior 0.4% q/q and -0.4% y/y

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for December 

  • expected 0.2% m/m, prior 0.1%

  • expected 1.7% y/y, prior 1.7%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 3-5, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose