Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 29 January 2021

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.

2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for January

prior +4.8% m/m

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for January - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -1.3%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.6%, prior was -0.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.4%

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for December

expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for December

expected 1.05, prior 1.06

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for December (preliminary)

expected -1.5% m/m, prior -0.5%

expected -3.1% y/y, prior -3.9%

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the January meeting

this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.

0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for January

prior -4

0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q4

prior 0.4% q/q and -0.4% y/y

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for December

expected 0.2% m/m, prior 0.1%

expected 1.7% y/y, prior 1.7%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 3-5, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window

