Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 29 January 2021
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.
2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for January
- prior +4.8% m/m
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for January - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -1.3%
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.6%, prior was -0.9%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.4%
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for December
expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%
Job to applicant ratio for December
expected 1.05, prior 1.06
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for December (preliminary)
expected -1.5% m/m, prior -0.5%
expected -3.1% y/y, prior -3.9%
2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the January meeting
- this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.
0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for January
prior -4
0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q4
prior 0.4% q/q and -0.4% y/y
0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for December
expected 0.2% m/m, prior 0.1%
expected 1.7% y/y, prior 1.7%
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 3-5, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window