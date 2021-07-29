Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 30 July 2021

New Zealand, Japan and Australian data on the docket ahead. 

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for July 

2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for June

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for June

  • expected 3%, prior 3%

Job to applicant ratio for

  • expected 1.1, prior 1.09

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for June 2021 (preliminary)

  • expected 5.0% m/m, prior -6.5%

  • prior +21.1%

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for May

  • prior -0.4% m/m

  • expected 0.2% y/y, prior 8.3% 

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for June

  • expected 0.1% m/m, prior 0.4%

  • prior 1.9% y/y


0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q2

  • expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.4% q/q 

  • prior 0.2% y/y





