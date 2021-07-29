Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 30 July 2021
New Zealand, Japan and Australian data on the docket ahead.
2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for July
prior 114.1 (the longer run average for this indicator is around 120 )
2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for June
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for June
expected 3%, prior 3%
Job to applicant ratio for
expected 1.1, prior 1.09
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for June 2021 (preliminary)
expected 5.0% m/m, prior -6.5%
prior +21.1%
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for May
prior -0.4% m/m
expected 0.2% y/y, prior 8.3%
0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for June
expected 0.1% m/m, prior 0.4%
prior 1.9% y/y
0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q2
expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.4% q/q
prior 0.2% y/y