Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 7 August 2020

Reserve Bank of Australia SoMP today (see below)

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for July

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 31.5

2330 GMT Japan wages data for June

  • Labor cash earnings expected -3.0% y/y, prior -2.3%

  • Real cash earnings expected -2.0% y/y, prior -2.3%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for June

  • expected -7.8% y/y, prior -16.2%

2350 GMT Japan reserve assets for July

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 5-10 years left until maturity window

0130 GMT RBA Statement on Monetary Policy

  • The Statement on Monetary Policy sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.
  • While forecasts are extremely uncertain due to COVID-19 traders will be watching for the updates of the RBA projections.

0145 GMT Speech by Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic) of the Reserve Bank of Australia, at the Australian Business Economists webinar



