Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 9 August 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Truckometer for July

  • prior -4.5% m/m  
  • the ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking - in front of a parliamentary committee. This will last many hours and is likely to include marekt moving comments. He is unlikely to be hawkish.

2350 GMT Japan money stock

2350 GMT Japan again:

  • GDP (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary, q/q: expected 0.1%, prior 0.6%
  • GDP Annualized (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary y/y: expected 0.5%, prior 2.2%
  • GDP Nominal (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary q/q: expected 0.1%, prior 0.8%
  • GDP Deflator y/y for Q2, preliminary: expected 0.3%, prior 0.1% (an inflation indicator)
  • GDP Consumer Spending y/y for Q2, preliminary q/q, expected is 0.7%, prior was -0.1%
  • GDP Business Spending y/y for Q2, preliminary q/q: expected 0.8%, prior was 0.3%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan (BOJ) Japanese Government Bond purchases, 1 - 3, 3 - 5, 10 - 25, 25+ years remaining until maturity

0130 GMT China inflation data for July

  • CPI expected 2.7% y/y, prior 2.7%
  • PPI expected -0.1% y/y, prior 0.0%

0130 GMT back to the Reserve Bank of Australia for the August edition of the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) - I'll have more to come on this separately

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose