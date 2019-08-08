Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 9 August 2019

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Truckometer for July

prior -4.5% m/m

the ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking - in front of a parliamentary committee. This will last many hours and is likely to include marekt moving comments. He is unlikely to be hawkish.

2350 GMT Japan money stock

2350 GMT Japan again:

GDP (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary, q/q: expected 0.1%, prior 0.6%

GDP Annualized (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary y/y: expected 0.5%, prior 2.2%

GDP Nominal (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary q/q: expected 0.1%, prior 0.8%

GDP Deflator y/y for Q2, preliminary: expected 0.3%, prior 0.1% (an inflation indicator)

GDP Consumer Spending y/y for Q2, preliminary q/q, expected is 0.7%, prior was -0.1%

GDP Business Spending y/y for Q2, preliminary q/q: expected 0.8%, prior was 0.3%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan (BOJ) Japanese Government Bond purchases, 1 - 3, 3 - 5, 10 - 25, 25+ years remaining until maturity

0130 GMT China inflation data for July

CPI expected 2.7% y/y, prior 2.7%

PPI expected -0.1% y/y, prior 0.0%

0130 GMT back to the Reserve Bank of Australia for the August edition of the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) - I'll have more to come on this separately