Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - further China PMIs
2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for May (final)
preliminary , prior can be found here
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for May
Preliminary and priors can be found here
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for May
prior +2.3% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0130 GMT Australia trade balance for April
expected surplus A$8250m
prior surplus A$5574m
exports expected 7%, prior -2%
import expected -3%, prior 4%
0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for April, final
preliminary and prior can be found here
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for May
Services expected 56.2, prior 56.3
Composite prior 54.7