Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - further China PMIs

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for May  (final)

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for May

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for May

  • prior +2.3% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for April

  • expected surplus A$8250m

  • prior surplus A$5574m

  • exports expected 7%, prior -2%

  • import expected -3%, prior 4%

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for April, final

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for May

  • Services expected 56.2, prior 56.3

  • Composite prior 54.7





