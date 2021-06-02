Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - further China PMIs

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for May (final)

preliminary , prior can be found here

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for May

Preliminary and priors can be found here

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for May

prior +2.3% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for April

expected surplus A$8250m

prior surplus A$5574m

exports expected 7%, prior -2%

import expected -3%, prior 4%

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for April, final

preliminary and prior can be found here

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for May