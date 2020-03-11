Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (FWIW)

Virus headlines, maybe with a dash of oil, will be the focus, but here is what's coming up if you are keeping an eye on data:

2350 GMT Japan - PPI for February

expected -0.3%, prior +0.2% m/m

expected 1.1%, prior 1.7% y/y

In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.

PPI is Producer Price Index, inflation at a business-to-business level (in brief).

Also at 2350 from Japan - Quarterly Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey for Q1

And Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for March

prior 4.0%

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for February

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

expected 20%, prior 17%.

Also up during the session will US President Trump making a statement - I have it at 0000GMT

to cover economic and health issues

Another cratering in stocks in the US Wednesday - coronavirus concerns, and the accompanying lack of awareness and response from the White House contributing. WHO finally getting on board with calling it a pandemic. Anything of substance from Trump should ease fears for a Globex rally on the session, the bar is pretty low.



