Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (FWIW)
Virus headlines, maybe with a dash of oil, will be the focus, but here is what's coming up if you are keeping an eye on data:
2350 GMT Japan - PPI for February
expected -0.3%, prior +0.2% m/m
expected 1.1%, prior 1.7% y/y
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
PPI is Producer Price Index, inflation at a business-to-business level (in brief).
Also at 2350 from Japan - Quarterly Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey for Q1
And Japan international securities flows for the week
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for March
prior 4.0%
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for February
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 20%, prior 17%.
Also up during the session will US President Trump making a statement - I have it at 0000GMT
- to cover economic and health issues