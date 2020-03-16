Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (if anyone cares!)

At 2000GMT the Q1 reading for Westpac's New Zealand consumer confidence was out, came in at 104.2 fro the previous quarter's 109.9,, the big drop is hardly surprsiing given what is going on globally.

2230 GMT Australian consumer confidence, the weekly survey. Also in the doldrums and again hardly surprising, prior 100.4.

0030 GMT Australia house price index for Q4. Even at the best of times this is only of minor interest as we get monthly updates and discussing house prices are a national pastime (somewhat superseded by the virus talk of course but it'll bounce back).

And, Reserve Bank of Australia March meeting minutes, due at 0030GMT. A bit stale even after only a couple of weeks given how quickly the economic situation is deteriorating globally. If there is a hint of light at the end of the tunnel its that China, a major Australian trading partner is recovering (economically) from the impact.

0430 GMT Japanese industrial production for January, final.



