Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Japan CPI

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Little on the agenda to move FX too much

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April (preliminary)

  • expected -40, prior -34


2330 GMT Japan CPI data for March

  • National CPI y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.4%
  • National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.6%
  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%

Inflation way below the Bank of Japan target, as always. The Bank meet next week:


2350 Japan PPI services for March

  • expected 1.7% y/y, prior 2.1%

0110 GMT BOJ Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for February

  • expected -0.5% m/m, prior 0.8%

  • The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.

boj Bank of Japan flag
See here for global coronavirus case data
