Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Japan CPI
Little on the agenda to move FX too much
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April (preliminary)
- expected -40, prior -34
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for March
- National CPI y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.4%
- National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.6%
- National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%
Inflation way below the Bank of Japan target, as always. The Bank meet next week:
- BOJ will shorten its policy meeting to one day only
- BOJ is considering further downgrades to its assessment of the economy
2350 Japan PPI services for March
- expected 1.7% y/y, prior 2.1%
0110 GMT BOJ Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window
0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for February
expected -0.5% m/m, prior 0.8%
The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.