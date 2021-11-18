Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan inflation data for October

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for October

  • National CPI % y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.2%

  • National CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.1%

  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.6%, prior was -0.5% 

  • Tokyo area inflation is often referred to as a guide to the national level data, it comes out 3 weeks prior to the national data: Tokyo inflation data for October: Headline 0.1% y/y (vs. expected 0.5%)

0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for November 

  • expected -18, prior -17

0200 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for October 

  • prior -12.9% y/y (lockdown impact)





