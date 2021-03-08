Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan GDP, Australia business confidence
2145 GMT New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q4, prior +10% q/q
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 110.3
2330 GMT Japan wages data for January
Labor cash earnings expected -1.7% y/y, prior -3.2%
Real cash earnings expected -0.7% y/y, prior -1.7%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for January
expected -2.1% y/y, prior -0.6%
2350 GMT Japan GDP (final) for Q4 2020
0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for March, preliminary
Business Confidence prior 7.0
Activity Outlook prior 21.3
0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for February
priors 10 and 7 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey