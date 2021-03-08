Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan GDP, Australia business confidence

2145 GMT New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q4, prior +10% q/q

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 110.3

2330 GMT Japan wages data for January 

  • Labor cash earnings expected -1.7% y/y, prior -3.2%

  • Real cash earnings expected -0.7% y/y, prior -1.7%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for January 

  • expected -2.1% y/y, prior -0.6%

2350 GMT Japan GDP (final) for Q4 2020

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for March, preliminary 

  • Business Confidence prior 7.0

  • Activity Outlook prior 21.3

0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for February 

  • priors 10 and 7 respectively

  • National Australia Bank Business survey




