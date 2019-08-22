Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Japan inflation
2245 GMT NZ retail sales (ex inflation) for Q2
- expected 0.3%, prior 0.7%
2330GMT - Japan - National inflation data for July
Headline national CPI y/y
- expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%
National CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y
- expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y
- expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%
ICYMI the BOJ target is 2%, still a long way off.
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation
- 1 - 3 , 3 - 5, 5 -10 years remaining until maturity