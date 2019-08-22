Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Japan inflation

2245 GMT NZ retail sales (ex inflation) for Q2

expected 0.3%, prior 0.7%

2330GMT - Japan - National inflation data for July

Headline national CPI y/y

expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y

expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y

expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%

ICYMI the BOJ target is 2%, still a long way off.





0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation