Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Japan inflation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2245 GMT NZ retail sales (ex inflation) for Q2

  • expected 0.3%, prior 0.7%

2330GMT - Japan - National inflation data for July

Headline national CPI y/y

  • expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y

  • expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y

  • expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%

ICYMI the BOJ target is 2%, still a long way off.


0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

  • 1 - 3 , 3 - 5, 5 -10 years remaining until maturity

ForexLive
