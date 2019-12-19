Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Japan inflation data
Japanese CPI is getting a slight bump higher from the sales tax increase, but not by much. The BOJ noted in their statement yesterday that there is still much work to do to hit their target (I am paraphrasing).
2145 GMT New Zealand ANZ's consumer confidence index for December
- prior was +1.9% m/m to 120.7
2330 GMT Japan inflation data for November
- National CPI y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.2%
- National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.4%
- National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7% - some encouragement for the BOJ on this one, which is the measure closest to the US 'core' CPI
0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for December
- expected -14, prior -14
0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for December
- prior 9
0130 GMT China sets the Loan Prime Rate for December
- for the 1 year, expected 4.1%, prior 4.15%
- for the 5 year, expected 4.81%, prior 4.8%
0200 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for
prior % m/m and % y/y