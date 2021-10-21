Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan inflation data (plus a Federal Reserve speaker)

Manufacturing expected 58.6 prior 56.8

Services expected 51.1 prior 45.5

Composite prior 46.5

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for October

expected -15, prior -13

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for September, will be well below the Bank of Japan target (2%) again

National CPI % y/y, expected -0.8%, prior was -0.4%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.0%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.5%

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for October

Manufacturing expected 51.4, prior 51.5

services prior 47.8

