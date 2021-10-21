Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan inflation data (plus a Federal Reserve speaker)

2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for October 

  • Manufacturing expected 58.6 prior 56.8

  • Services expected 51.1 prior 45.5

  • Composite prior 46.5

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for October 

  • expected -15, prior -13

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for September, will be well below the Bank of Japan target (2%) again

  • National CPI % y/y, expected -0.8%, prior was -0.4%

  • National CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.0%

  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.5% 


0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for October 

  • Manufacturing expected 51.4, prior 51.5

  • services prior 47.8

0100 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams to participate virtually in moderated discussion before the 3rd Bund Summit organized by the China Finance Forum



