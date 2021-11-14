Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan Q3 GDP, China October activity data
2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for October
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 46.9
unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
- I posted a preview here for this
0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for November
prior 1.8% m/m and 6.5% y/y
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia speaker
- Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), and Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis, before the Australian Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue
0130 GMT from China - house price movement for oct, prior +3.8% y/y. The m/m is not likely to be strong given the ruction in the p[property sector there frightening away the buyers.
0200 GMT will bring China economic activity indicators for October.
- Industrial Production, Retail Sales, and Fixed Asset Investment
- I posted a preview here for this
0430 GMT Japan Industrial Production for September
Welcome to Monday!