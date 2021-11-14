Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan Q3 GDP, China October activity data

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for October 

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 46.9

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2350 GMT Japan Q3 GDP - preliminary

0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for November 

  • prior 1.8% m/m and 6.5% y/y

0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia speaker
  • Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), and Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis, before the Australian Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue
0130 GMT from China - house price movement for oct, prior +3.8% y/y. The m/m is not likely to be strong given the ruction in the p[property sector there frightening away the buyers.

0200 GMT will bring China economic activity indicators for October. 
0430 GMT Japan Industrial Production for September 
