Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - jobs report from Australia
The jobs report from Australia will once again show impact from COVID-19 upon the economy.
2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q1
- Will begin to reflect the virus outbreak on growth but worse will come the following quarter
GDP y/y expected 0.3%, prior 1.8%
GDP (sa) q/q expected -1.0%, prior 0.5%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0130 GMT RBA Bulletin - covers topics on the Australian economy and financial system from the Reserve Bank
0130 GMT Australian employment report for May
Employment Change: K expected -78.8K, prior -594.3K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 6.9%, prior 6.2%
Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -220.5K
Part Time Employment Change: K prior was -373.8K
Participation Rate: % expected 63.6%, prior was 63.5%
I'll have more to come on this separately
Also at 0130GMT RBA forex transaction for the month - the focus though is the jobs report