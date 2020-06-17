Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - jobs report from Australia

The jobs report from Australia will once again show impact from COVID-19 upon the economy.

2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q1

Will begin to reflect the virus outbreak on growth but worse will come the following quarter

GDP y/y expected 0.3%, prior 1.8%

GDP (sa) q/q expected -1.0%, prior 0.5%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0130 GMT RBA Bulletin - covers topics on the Australian economy and financial system from the Reserve Bank

0130 GMT Australian employment report for May

Employment Change: K expected -78.8K, prior -594.3K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 6.9%, prior 6.2%

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -220.5K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was -373.8K

Participation Rate: % expected 63.6%, prior was 63.5%

I'll have more to come on this separately

Also at 0130GMT RBA forex transaction for the month - the focus though is the jobs report







