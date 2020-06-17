Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - jobs report from Australia

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The jobs report from Australia will once again show impact from COVID-19 upon the economy.

2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q1

  • Will begin to reflect the virus outbreak on growth but worse will come the following quarter

  • GDP y/y expected 0.3%, prior 1.8%

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected -1.0%, prior 0.5%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0130 GMT RBA Bulletin - covers topics on the Australian economy and financial system from the Reserve Bank

0130 GMT Australian employment report for May

  • Employment Change: K expected -78.8K, prior -594.3K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 6.9%, prior 6.2%

  • Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -220.5K

  • Part Time Employment Change: K prior was -373.8K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 63.6%, prior was 63.5%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately

Also at 0130GMT RBA forex transaction for the month - the focus though is the jobs report



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose