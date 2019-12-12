Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – main focus is UK election
There are a few items on the data agenda but yes, the mani focus is on GBP and the UK election results.
2000 GMT New Zealand house prices for November
2130 GMT New Zealand Manufacturing PMI for November
- prior was a jump back into expansion to 52.6 in October
2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report, this for Q4 2019.
- The previous, Q3, is here
- The survey is of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window