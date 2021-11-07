Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 08 November 2021

Barely anything on the data agenda ahead for the session.

2350 GMT from Japan brings FX reserves data for October and also the Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' (this pre-empts the minutes of the meeting by many, many weeks) for the October meeting (ps the minutes for this meeting will be published December 22).





Also, ICYMI, US and Canadian clocks wound back an hour on Sunday for the end of daylight saving. If you are a trader of North American exchanges you may have to adjust your local start/finish times to account for the timezone change.