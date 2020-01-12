Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 13 January 2020

We will potentially get some data from China:

The data is due for release some time in the day up to 15 January (there is no firmly scheduled date nor time).





Otherwise the agenda is light:

0000 GMT from Australia - monthly inflation data for December from the Melbourne Institute (this is not official CPI info, we only get that once a quarter, but its a decent guide to inflationary forces at work)

prior 0.0% m/m and 1.5% y/y for the headline

prior -0.2% m/m and 1.5% y/y for the 'core' measure, ie. trimmed mean











