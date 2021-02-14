Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 15 February 2021

unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2350 GMT Japan GDP preliminary for Q4 2020

GDP sa q/q expected 2.4%, prior 5.3%

GDP annualised sa q/q expected 10.1%, prior 22.9%

GDP nominal q/q expected 1.9%, prior 5.5%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 0.5%, prior 1.2%

Private consumption expected 2.0% q/q, prior 5.1%

Business spending expected 2.4%, prior -2.4%

Japan's economic growth bounced in the quarter but the renewed move back into a state of emergency in Q1 of 2021 does not bode well for the current quarter.