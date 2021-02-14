Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 15 February 2021

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for January 

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 49.2

2350 GMT Japan GDP preliminary for Q4 2020

  • GDP sa q/q expected 2.4%, prior 5.3%

  • GDP annualised sa q/q expected 10.1%, prior 22.9%

  • GDP nominal q/q expected 1.9%, prior 5.5%

  • GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 0.5%, prior 1.2%

  • Private consumption expected 2.0% q/q, prior 5.1%

  • Business spending expected 2.4%, prior -2.4%

Japan's economic growth bounced in the quarter but the renewed move back into a state of emergency in Q1 of 2021 does not bode well for the current quarter. 

0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for February 

  • prior -0.9% m/m and +3.3% y/y

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

0430GMT Japan Industrial Production for December (final)




