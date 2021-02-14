Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 15 February 2021
2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for January
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 49.2
unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
2350 GMT Japan GDP preliminary for Q4 2020
GDP sa q/q expected 2.4%, prior 5.3%
GDP annualised sa q/q expected 10.1%, prior 22.9%
GDP nominal q/q expected 1.9%, prior 5.5%
GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 0.5%, prior 1.2%
Private consumption expected 2.0% q/q, prior 5.1%
Business spending expected 2.4%, prior -2.4%
0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for February
prior -0.9% m/m and +3.3% y/y
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
0430GMT Japan Industrial Production for December (final)
prelim and priors here: Japan Industrial Production for December (preliminary)