Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 31 August 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An active day for the data agenda, China PMIs a focus.

0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for August

  • prior 1.3% y/y

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for August final

  • Business Confidence 

  • Activity Outlook 

0100 GMT China official PMIs for August

  • Manufacturing expected 51.2, prior 51.1

  • Non-manufacturing expected 54.2, prior 54.2

  • Composite prior 54.1

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for July

  • expected -0.1% m/m, prior -0.2%

  • expected 2.6% y/y, prior 2.9%

0130 GMT Australia Inventories for Q2, expected -1.0% q/q, prior -1.2%

  • and Company Operating Profit also, for Q2, expected -6.5% q/q, prior 1.1%







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
