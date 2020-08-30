Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 31 August 2020 (additions)

I posted the data agenda earlier but left out the Japanese data due today.

Updating below (in bold):

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for July (preliminary)

expected 5.0% m/m, prior 1.9%

expected -17.5% y/y, prior -18.2%

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for July

expected -2.5% m/m, prior 13.1%

expected -1.7% y/y, prior -1.3%









0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for August prior 1.3% y/y

Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for August final Business Confidence

Activity Outlook 0100 GMT China official PMIs for August Manufacturing expected 51.2, prior 51.1

Non-manufacturing expected 54.2, prior 54.2

Composite prior 54.1 0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window 0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for July expected -0.1% m/m, prior -0.2%

expected 2.6% y/y, prior 2.9% 0130 GMT Australia Inventories for Q2, expected -1.0% q/q, prior -1.2% and Company Operating Profit also, for Q2, expected -6.5% q/q, prior 1.1%





Its most often the case that Japanese data releases do not have much immediate impact on the yen rate in the spot market. It all goes into the mix though. The big event prior to the weekend was the confirmation that PM Abe would be stepping down. Yen strengthened. If you are bearish yen this provides a good opportunity to look at getting set. Bank of Japan policy is not going the change with the PM.