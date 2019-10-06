Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, Monday 7 October 2019

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for September 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
  • prior 44.6, which was up on the month but still deep in contraction 

Earlier:

2245 GMT Fed's Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is speaking. Q&A follows.

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George tends towards the hawkish end of the FOMC range of views.
