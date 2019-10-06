Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, Monday 7 October 2019

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for September

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

prior 44.6, which was up on the month but still deep in contraction

Earlier:

2245 GMT Fed's Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is speaking. Q&A follows.



0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window





Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George tends towards the hawkish end of the FOMC range of views.














