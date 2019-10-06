Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, Monday 7 October 2019
2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for September
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
- prior 44.6, which was up on the month but still deep in contraction
Earlier:
- Australia Services PMI for September: 51.5 (prior 51.4)(this the AiG one)
- Australia September PMIs: CBA/Markit Services PMI: 52.4 and Composite: 52.0
- Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI (September): 54.7 (prior 53.1)
- Australia CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September, final: 50.3 (prior 50.9)
2245 GMT Fed's
Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
is speaking. Q&A follows.
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
- in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George tends towards the hawkish end of the FOMC range of views.