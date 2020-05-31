Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more China PMIs

Over the weekend China official PMIs were published, ICYMI:

Ahead for the day in Asia:

2330 GMT Australia AiG Manufacturing PMI for XXX

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
  • prior 35.8

2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May (final)

  • preliminary 42.8 (link here for more on this flash read), prior 44.1

2350 GMT Japan Capital expenditure for Q1. Stale data.

  • Capital spending expected -5.0% y/y, prior -3.5%
  • Capital spending excl. software expected -5.5% y/y, prior -5.0%
  • Company profits prior -4.6% y/y
  • Company sales -6.4% y/y 

0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for May

  • prior 0.2% m/m

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for May

  • preliminary 38.4 (link here for more on this flash read), prior 41.9

0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for May

  • prior -0.1% m/m and 1.2% y/y
  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 25+ years left until maturity window

China PMI

0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May

  • expected 49.6, prior 49.4

See here for global coronavirus case data
