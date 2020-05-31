Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more China PMIs
Over the weekend China official PMIs were published, ICYMI:
Ahead for the day in Asia:
2330 GMT Australia AiG Manufacturing PMI for XXX
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
- prior 35.8
2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May (final)
- preliminary 42.8 (link here for more on this flash read), prior 44.1
2350 GMT Japan Capital expenditure for Q1. Stale data.
- Capital spending expected -5.0% y/y, prior -3.5%
- Capital spending excl. software expected -5.5% y/y, prior -5.0%
- Company profits prior -4.6% y/y
- Company sales -6.4% y/y
0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for May
- prior 0.2% m/m
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for May
- preliminary 38.4 (link here for more on this flash read), prior 41.9
0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for May
- prior -0.1% m/m and 1.2% y/y
- Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 25+ years left until maturity window
China PMI
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May
- expected 49.6, prior 49.4