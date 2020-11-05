Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more from the RBA
Reserve Bank of Australia quarterly statement due today at 0030 GMT.
- The Statement on Monetary policy (SOMP)
- I'll have more to come on this separately
Also coming up:
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for October
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
prior 36.2
2330 GMT Japan wages data for September
Labor cash earnings expected -1.1% y/y, prior -1.3%
Real cash earnings expected -1.2% y/y, prior -1.4%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for September
expected -10.5% y/y, prior -6.9%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week0200 New Zealand inflation expectations data Q4. RBNZ survey of inflation expectations.