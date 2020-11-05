Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more from the RBA

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia quarterly statement due today at 0030 GMT.

  • The Statement on Monetary policy (SOMP)
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

Also coming up:

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for October 

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 36.2

2330 GMT Japan wages data for September 

  • Labor cash earnings expected -1.1% y/y, prior -1.3%

  • Real cash earnings expected -1.2% y/y, prior -1.4%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for September 

  • expected -10.5% y/y, prior -6.9%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0200 New Zealand inflation expectations data Q4. RBNZ survey of inflation expectations. 

